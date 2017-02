MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey sat down with CBS42’s Jim Dunaway to discuss the first day of Alabama’s Legislative Session.

During the interview, Ivey touched on subjects like this round of the state’s gambling debate, Governor Robert Bentley’s plans for the future, and the proposals to put more money towards new state prisons.

Watch the interview above for Ivey’s thoughts on the session.