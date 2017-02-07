Man killed after being shot in chest in southside Birmingham, police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have blocked off a couple of streets in southside Birmingham after a man was killed in a shooting, according to police on the scene.

Several police cars are parked on 18th Street and 4th Avenue South in Birmingham, where police arrived to find a man shot in the chest.

According to police on the scene, the victim to was barely alive when they arrived, but officers attempted to perform CPR before he died. The victim was reportedly shot in an alley off of 2nd Avenue South.

The victim was with two or more people that are currently being questioned, and police are currently looking for a brown car with three to four people inside.

