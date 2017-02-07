Nine arrested after drug raid on DeKalb County residence, police thank citizens for tips

HIGDON, Ala. (WIAT) — Nine individuals are in custody for drug-related charges after the DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit executed a warrant on a home in Higdon with the help of sheriff’s deputies, according to a release from the department.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office had reportedly received several tips about drugs at the residence on County Road 155. As a result of the raid, agents arrested nine individuals: seven adults and two juveniles. The two juveniles were detained and taken to juvenile probation in Fort Payne.

The adults arrested have varying charges between them. Daniel Charles Pardue, 58, and Daniel James Pardue, 25, of Higdon are charged with Distribution of Controlled Substance. Doris Yvonne Camp, 57, of Ooltewah, TN, William Cole Haggard, 19, of Hazel Green, and Jared Wade Allison, 19, of Flat Rock have been charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher Douglas Smith, 20, of Higdon was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a warrant for Probation Violation. Tyson Aaron Hart, 21, of Bryant was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Law enforcement in the area thanked citizens for their role in the successful operation in the statement.

“The DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit and Deputies did a great job on arresting these individuals thanks to the concerned citizen calling in tips or going to our website to submit these tips at http://www.dekalbcountysheriff.org,” said Jimmy Harris DeKalb County Sheriff.