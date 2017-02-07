Steve Sarkisian to be the next Falcons’ offensive coordinator

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Atlanta Falcons have tweeted out that they have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become their next offensive coordinator.

The Falcons have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 7, 2017

ORIGINAL: Less than two months after being named Alabama offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian may have found himself a new job.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post, Sarkisian will be the next offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Source confirms that Steve Sarkisian is all but certain to be named the #Falcons next offensive coordinator. Announcement forthcoming. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 7, 2017

Ian Rapoport is also reporting the news first broke by Schultz.

The #Falcons and #Bama OC Steve Sarkisian are finalizing a deal, sources said. So this is happening. They had talked earlier this winter — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2017

Sarkisian would replace Kyle Shanahan, who accepted the head coaching position with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

This story is developing, we will update as details continue to emerge.