Steve Sarkisian to be the next Falcons’ offensive coordinator

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Atlanta Falcons have tweeted out that they have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become their next offensive coordinator.
ORIGINAL: Less than two months after being named Alabama offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian may have found himself a new job.
According to Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post, Sarkisian will be the next offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.
Ian Rapoport is also reporting the news first broke by Schultz.
Sarkisian would replace Kyle Shanahan, who accepted the head coaching position with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.
This story is developing, we will update as details continue to emerge.