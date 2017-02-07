Series of Black History Month events begin at University of Alabama’s law school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — During Black History Month, the nation pauses to reflect on the contributions made by African Americans.

Tuesday afternoon, a group of law students at the University of Alabama marked the occasion with an event called “Challenges in Education from Preschool to Graduate School”. The students participated in a roundtable at the university’s law school with a professor discussing issues that face people of color today.

Law Professor Montre Carodine says that these types of positive panel conversations are good for law students and the issues they face in school and beyond.

“It is important to have these types of discussions, and it is important that the students know that they are supported by the University of Alabama,” Carodine said. “And that the law school cares about the issues that they are facing now, that they faced in the past, and they will face in the future.”

Throughout the month of February, the university will be celebrating Black History Month with different activities every week.