Triple homicide suspect Billy Boyette surrounded at Georgia hotel, sheriff believes

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff says they believe they have triple homicide suspect Billy Boyette Jr. surrounded at a West Point hotel.

Officials say they saw his car in the parking lot of the hotel. The officials have not yet been able to confirm to us if Boyette and his alleged accomplice are definitively inside.

The U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, SWAT and area law enforcement are working this case.

We have crews from our sister stations WRBL in Georgia and WKRG in Mobile headed to the scene.

SLIDESHOW: Search for alleged killer, accomplice View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Billy Boyette and Mary Rice are wanted in the deaths of three women and the attempted killing of another. Billy Boyette Mary Rice Stock image: 2006 Chevy Cobalt (white) Billy Boyette and Mary Rice are still on the run. Mary Rice Mary Rice (Source: Joe Craig) Mary Rice (Source: Joe Craig) Mary Rice (Source: Joe Craig) Mary Rice (Source: Joe Craig) Alicia Greer, 30, pictured, and Jacqueline Moore, 39, were shot and killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, Florida, on Jan. 31, 2017. Alicia Greer, 30, pictured, and Jacqueline Moore, 39, were shot and killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, Florida, on Jan. 31, 2017. Alicia Greer, 30, pictured, and Jacqueline Moore, 39, were shot and killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, Florida, on Jan. 31, 2017. Alicia Greer, 30, pictured, and Jacqueline Moore, 39, were shot and killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, Florida, on Jan. 31, 2017. Kayla Crocker, a 28-year-old mother to a 2-year-old boy, was shot in a home invasion on Feb. 6, 2017. Mary Rice, seen at the Walmart in Crestview on February 2.