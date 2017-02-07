Triple homicide suspect Billy Boyette surrounded at Georgia hotel, sheriff believes

Staff report Published: Updated:
boyette126

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff says they believe they have triple homicide suspect Billy Boyette Jr. surrounded at a West Point hotel.

Officials say they saw his car in the parking lot of the hotel. The officials have not yet been able to confirm to us if Boyette and his alleged accomplice are definitively inside.

The U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, SWAT and area law enforcement are working this case.

We have crews from our sister stations WRBL in Georgia and WKRG in Mobile headed to the scene.

This is a rapidly developing story. Refresh for updates, and download our free mobile app and opt in to receive our breaking news push alerts so you know as soon as information is released.

SLIDESHOW: Search for alleged killer, accomplice

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s