Triple homicide suspect Billy Boyette surrounded at Georgia hotel, sheriff believes

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff says they believe they have triple homicide suspect Billy Boyette Jr. surrounded at a West Point hotel.
Officials say they saw his car in the parking lot of the hotel. The officials have not yet been able to confirm to us if Boyette and his alleged accomplice are definitively inside.
The U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, SWAT and area law enforcement are working this case.
We have crews from our sister stations WRBL in Georgia and WKRG in Mobile headed to the scene.
This is a rapidly developing story.
SLIDESHOW: Search for alleged killer, accomplice
SLIDESHOW: Search for alleged killer, accomplice x
