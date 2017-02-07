Tuscaloosa man headed to Albany, GA to help storm-stricken area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two weeks ago, a deadly tornado devastated Albany, Ga. killing more than a dozen people.

Because the storm caused so much widespread destruction, a group in Tuscaloosa is loading up a truck to take much-needed items to storm victims in Georgia.

Tripp Powell helped organize the effort. He is the owner of Powell Petroleum on McFarland Boulevard.

“We got clothes and blankets, DCH gave us a bunch of furniture like chairs that can be converted into beds. Three pallets of blankets–it’s been pretty amazing to see how quickly the response has happened,” Powell said.

The Chamber of Commerce partnered with several other local companies to help victims and families in Albany. Since Saturday, dozens of people have been dropping off food, toiletries, diapers, gift cards and many other supplies at Buddy’s Food Mart.

Powell says the truck is full and ready to hit the road.

“It makes me feel good, knowing what we are doing is going to help people. We know about disasters here in Tuscaloosa with the tornado, so we are doing what we can to help others,” he said.

Powell says he will hit the road Wednesday morning for Georgia.