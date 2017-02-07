UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center receives largest donation in history to help fight breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Comprehensive Cancer Center received a large donation on Tuesday.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama gave the center a check for $875,000. According to the center, the money will be used to bring in more scientists for the life-saving research taking place at the facility.

“Those dollars are critically important to us because they’re flexible dollars, that is we can invest them in what we want to,” said Dr. Edward Partridge, director of the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And in this case, its breast cancer research, either recruiting from other institutions top-notch scientists that we want to do research here or funding young scientists so that they can prove that their new innovative idea has merit and that they can do it and that they can go for larger dollars.”

Tuesday’s donation is the largest the comprehensive cancer center has ever received.