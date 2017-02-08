3 dead, 7 injured in explosion at Louisiana industrial plant

Three people are dead and seven are injured after an explosion this morning at Packaging Corporation of America in Beauregard Parish, near DeRidder.

Everyone at the plant has been accounted for. The person that was previously missing has been found alive. 6 minor injuries 1 moderate

Some of the injured are currently being treated at a hospital in nearby Rapides Parish.

State Police Sgt. James Anderson said six of the seven injuries were minor, and one was moderate.

Anderson said some of the men who were killed were subcontractors of the plant.

Brent Hanson, a spokesperson for Packaging Corporation of America, said, “There are some families that are hurting right now and need your thoughts and prayers.”

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and OSHA will be investigating the explosion at the plant.

Officials say concerned family members of plant workers should go to the covered arena near the plant for more information.

Local sheriff’s deputies received a call at 11:10 a.m. about a blast at the plant.

Chief Deputy Joe Toler told The Associated Press two tanks at the plant exploded. He did not know what was inside of the tanks

Ambulances are on the scene and Louisiana State Police is sending a hazardous materials team to the facility.

Toler says the area has been contained and there is no fire.

The chief deputy said all available emergency responders are at the scene.

Beauregard Parish deputies and Louisiana State Troopers are handling the response.

Packaging Corporation of America, which is based in Lake Forrest, Illinois, acquired the old Bosie paper mill in 2013.

The plant is located in the 4000 block of U.S. 190 about three miles west of DeRidder.

News 10 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.