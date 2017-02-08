This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 8th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –Oprah makes television history, and The Supremes ask that you “Stop! In the Name of Love”. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1986, Oprah Winfrey’s television show premiered across the country. The famed entrepreneur became the first African-American woman to host a nationally syndicated talk show.

On this day in 1944, Harry S. McAlphin became the first African-American to be accredited to attend a White House press conference. Over 4 decades later, in 1985, Brenda Renee Pearson became the first African-American female to record the State of the Union message delivered by the President in the House chambers.

On this day in 1986, Figure skater Debi Thomas, and pre-med student at Stanford University, became the first African-American to win the Women’s Singles of the U.S. National Figure Skating Championship.

On this day in 1965, The Supremes released “Stop In the Name of Love”. The song would reach #1 on multiple charts and go on to sell millions of copies.

In the world of birthdays, Brooklyn Dodger Joe Black was born this day in 1924. Black was the first African-American pitcher to ever win a World Series Game. He died in 2002 at the age of 78. And actor Gary Coleman was born on this day in 1968. Coleman is best known for his run on the show “Diff’rent Strokes” as the character Arnold Jackson. He was the most popular character on the show thanks to his catchphrase “What’chu talkin’ ’bout, Willis?”. Coleman passed away in 2010 at the age of 42.