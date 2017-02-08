Downtown Publix grand opening on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– A project that has been in the works for years is finally complete! The downtown Birmingham Publix opened their doors to customers Wednesday morning.

The shopping center had been in the works since 2006. As the demand for retail and office space has gone up, the need to bring a quality grocery store into downtown has heightened.

“This area has finally reached a point, I’m not exactly sure what that point was, but whatever it was, it reached that point where Publix said okay, now the area is ready for us to come,” said developer of Midtown 20, Dick Schmalz. “I’m disappointed that it took this long, but that doesn’t make me any less happy that it is happening now,”

The Publix is part of a 3 part project called Midtown 20. The third phase is currently under construction.