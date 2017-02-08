Former Clanton police chief arrested on multiple counts of theft, fraud charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange announced the Monday arrest of a former Clanton police chief.

According to Strange’s office, Brian Alan Stilwell surrendered to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing multiple charges of theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and use of his officials position for personal gain, for a total of 12 felonies stemming from two separate indictments.

Stilwell was released on bond set at $10,000.

Strange’s criminal trials division presented evidence to a Chilton County grand jury on Feb. 2, resulting in the two indictments. The charges against Stilwell are as follows: two counts of theft of property in the first-degree, nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and one count of using his official position for personal gain.

Stilwell is accused of taking money from the Chilton County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. He allegedly took the organization’s bank debit card without authorization and used the money for his personal gain. He is also accused of using his position to unlawfully take money that had been condemned and submitted to the city from the Clanton PD.

“Citizens should be able to expect that law enforcement officers will be upstanding pillars of their community and to trust that they will undertake their public duties with integrity,” said Attorney General Strange. “Where there are allegations of serious wrongdoing, this office will act strongly to defend the public interest and provide justice for Alabamians.”

Strange says the alleged crimes took place between 2010 and 2015 when Stilwell was police chief of Clanton and treasurer of the Chilton County FOP. Stilwell was placed on leave after he was arrested in April of 2015, and in October of 2016 his contract was not renewed.