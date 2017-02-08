GOP offers congratulations, praise after Sessions U.S. Attorney General confirmation

(WIAT) — After former Alabama senator Jeff Sessions was confirmed as Donald Trump’s Attorney General, notes of praise for the confirmation and congratulations for Sessions himself rolled in from around the state.

Read the letters of support below, and continue to monitor this page as more organizations reach out to see what they have to say about the confirmation.

Governor Robert Bentley

A truly remarkable time in our state's history: Alabama congratulates @SenatorSessions, America's new U.S. Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/y1zACz1OEq — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) February 9, 2017

Alabama GOP

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan issued the following statement regarding Jeff Sessions’ confirmation:

“The Alabama Republican Party offers our highest congratulations to Jeff Sessions as he begins this new role as United States Attorney General. Jeff Sessions has served our state well over the last forty plus years. We could not be more thankful for his leadership and commitment to Alabama and our nation.”

“America will be safer and stronger with Jeff Sessions applying and following the laws of this nation as U.S. Attorney General. President Trump’s confidence and acknowledgement of Jeff Sessions is well placed.

“We will miss Jeff Sessions as our Alabama Senator but look forward to the great accomplishments he will make as U.S. Attorney General.”

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)

“It is great news for the American people and the rule of law that Jeff Sessions was confirmed to be the Attorney General of the United States. He has served the people of Alabama with honor, which is undoubtedly how he will approach the job as our nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

“While I will miss partnering with Jeff in the Senate on behalf of our great state, our work together will not come to a close tonight. I join my fellow Alabamians and Senate colleagues in congratulating Attorney General Sessions, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL)

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) issued the following statement in response to the Senate voting to confirm Jeff Sessions to serve as Attorney General of the United States.

Byrne said: “Jeff Sessions is going to make an outstanding Attorney General, and I could not be happier for him. As someone who has spent most of his career enforcing and defending the rule of law, I know Jeff will help restore law and order in our country. I hate to lose his leadership and advocacy in the Senate, but the United States is better off having Jeff Sessions as our Attorney General.”