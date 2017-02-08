Heart Week: Warnings for Women

Women know so many phone numbers by heart, but do you know your own number? Not your own phone number, but your own heart numbers…

You should because women are not mostly likely to die from breast cancer. Nearly every minute in America, a woman dies from a heart attack, stroke or another form of cardiovascular disease. 80% of cases, according to the American Heart Association are preventable. You prove the statistic wrong by being proactive about your health.

The signs you may be looking out for however is one of the problems. For women, symptoms can be far more subtle compared to men.

