Officials: Alabama teen fatally shot by deputy after allegedly attacking victim with a hammer, withstanding taser

PISGAH, Ala. (WZDX) — An 18-year-old man is dead, killed by a Jackson Couty deputy Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed 18-year-old Alex Christopher Davis was killed when he attacked a deputy who was attempting to de-escalate a situation at a Pisgah home Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says deputies received a call about a fight at 1942 CR 60 in Pisgah around 5:00 p.m. Upon their arrival, deputies say Davis aggressively attacked them, armed with a board. He refused to obey and was tased several times, Harnen says. However, Davis reportedly continued the attack, and the deputy was forced to fire his gun after expending all of the taser rounds, killing Davis on the scene.

The victim who was assaulted at his home told deputies that he did not know who Davis was, and reportedly began getting beaten with a hammer in his front yard.

ALEA will be continuing the investigation.