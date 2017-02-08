Outreach planned after two student deaths at Wenonah High

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A community outreach event is being planned in the wake of two student deaths at Wenonah High School. New Era Birmingham (NEB) is a community service organization that has been hosting a series of events called Hood2Hood.

On Monday, organizers wrote on Facebook that they were, “doing it in memory of Juzahris Webb.” Webb is the 17 year-old student killed last week while he was walking home from school with a friend. There is still a memorial of teddy bears, candles, balloons, and flowers where the fatal shooting happened on Cedar Avenue.

Now, NEB will also honoring the memory of another 17 year-old Wenonah student killed on Tuesday, Isaiah Johnson. Johnson was shot on 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham. Police believe he and several others were meeting to purchase and exchange handguns when someone began shooting from a brown-colored vehicle.

In a press release obtained by CBS 42, New Era Birmingham officials wrote, “We look forward to building with our brothers and sisters in the community who have recently been devastated by the loss of these young men, Isaiah Johnson and Juzahris Webb. It is our belief that our involvement in this and other Birmingham communities will serve to circumvent future violent behavior by fostering an environment of peace, unity, love, and respect among the citizens of Birmingham.”

Wenonah High School and the Birmingham City School system have also responded to the incidents. Grief counselors have been on site the days after both shootings. Officials with the system also told CBS 42 that teachers have been speaking with their classes, and that special assemblies have been planned for students in the coming days. Those assemblies will address students making the “best decisions for their lives.”

School officials said that things were quiet at Wenonah on Wednesday with no incidents. Neighbors told CBS 42 they also noticed an elevated police presence in the surrounding area.

The Hood2Hood Event will be held at Wenonah High School at 1:00 p.m on Saturday. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.