Suspect in Monday robbery caught, held in Tuscaloosa County Jail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect identified in a Monday morning Tuscaloosa ATM robbery has been captured and jailed in Tuscaloosa County, according to a release from Tuscaloosa Police.

Jeremy Cortez Hutton, 29, of Eutaw, Ala. was arrested with the assistance of Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and taken into custody on a charge of First Degree Robbery.

According to Lt. Teena Richardson, on Jan. 9 around 1:30 a.m, officers responded to a robbery call in the 1400 block of Greensboro Ave.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim while they were at an ATM, acted as if he had a weapon and robbed them. The suspect allegedly fled after the victim refused to give him a ride.

Hutton is currently being held in Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.