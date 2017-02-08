Woman is being questioned in 3-state crime spree

(AP) — Authorities say a woman who surrendered to authorities following a standoff at a west Georgia motel is being questioned by investigators from Florida and Alabama.

Troup County sheriff’s Sgt. Stewart Smith said 37-year-old Mary Rice was being held Wednesday morning in the county’s jail. An initial court hearing had not yet been set.

A tip called in Tuesday afternoon led law enforcement to the motel in West Point, Georgia, where Rice and 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette were holed up in a room. Authorities say Boyette fatally shot himself after Rice surrendered.

The pair had been on the run since Jan. 31, when the bodies of two women were found at the Emerald Sands Inn in the Florida Panhandle.

They also are suspected in the Feb. 3 death of Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama. A fourth victim who was shot early Monday when authorities say Rice and Boyette went to her home in Florida died on Tuesday. Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said the two also took the car that belonged to Kayla Crocker, 28. Her 2-year-old child was not injured.