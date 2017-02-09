3 Alabama schools honored as “Green Ribbon Schools”

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Three schools in Alabama have received a big award. The Alabama State Department of Education released its list of the 2017 “Green Ribbon Schools.”

Schools on the list are honored for their approach to creating green environments through reducing environmental impact, promoting health and ensuring a high-quality environmental and outdoor education.

The schools making the list include Childersburg Elementary School, Sycamore School in Talladega County and UAB.

The schools will be recognized during the Alabama State Board of Education meeting on May 11.