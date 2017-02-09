3 tasty recipes to try during Hot Breakfast Month

Did you know February is Hot Breakfast Month? Seriously it’s a real thing. And to celebrate the occasion, why not try out one the recipes below:

Country Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

8 slices bacon

1 – 1 lb. roll Williams Hot or Mild Sausage

1 medium onion, chopped (1 cup)

1 loaf (8 ounces) Italian bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (5 cups)

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

5 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook bacon in large skillet until crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels; crumble and set aside. Cook sausage. Drain Sausage and set aside. Remove all but 2 tablespoons drippings from skillet. Add onion to skillet; cook and and stir 3 minutes or until softened.

Spread 1/2 of the bread cubes in 13×9-inch baking dish. Layer with 1/2 each of the onion, bacon, sausage, Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese. Repeat. Beat eggs in medium bowl with wire whisk.

Add milk, salt and pepper; mix well. Gradually pour into baking dish. Press bread cubes lightly into egg mixture until completely covered. Let stand 10 minutes.

Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until center is set and top is golden brown.

Sausage Balls

Ingredients:

1 lb. Williams Hot or Mild

1 lb. grated Sharp Cheddar Cheese

3 c. Bisquick

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine all ingredients together in bowl. Use hands to mix well. Shape into 1 inch balls. Place on baking sheet. Bake for 16 minutes.

Country Kitchen Quiche

Ingredients:

1/2 pound Williams Hot or Mild Sausage

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, drained

2 eggs

1/4 cup Ranch dressing

1/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup milk

1 9-inch unbaked deep dish pie shell

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. In a large skillet, cook sausage until well browned, stirring frequently. Drain off grease and set aside. Whisk together eggs, Ranch dressing, sour cream and milk.

Add sausage, cheese and Ro-tel. Stir to combine.

Pour egg mixture into prepared pie crust.

Bake 1 hour.

Allow quiche to rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.