4 homes destroyed in 3 separate fires, person of interest in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sergeant Bryan Shelton has confirmed that a person of interest is in custody in connection to fires intentionally set in southwest Birmingham. Four homes were destroyed in three separate fires overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters say it appears they were all intentionally set within an hour.

Firefighters are on the scene in the 800 block of 14th Street Southwest working to make sure nothing flares up again. There was no saving the home and firefighters say this appears to be arson.

Just about 15 minutes later, another home went up in flames two blocks away from the first home. Different fire crews had to be called in. They are not sure if the home is abandoned, but the fire was more contained to the back of this home.

Even more units had to be called in when a third fire started shortly after the second. The third fire is in the 1500 block of Cotton Avenue, just a block away from the first fire. Firefighters say this started at one vacant home and then spread to another. Crews evacuated people inside of a home next store just to play it safe.