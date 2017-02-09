Alabama bus drivers honored at “Love the Bus” celebration

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s best school bus drivers will be honored during the eighth annual “Love the Bus” celebration on February 14. The event will be hosted by Alabama’s largest school bus provider, Transportation South, Inc., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1400 McCain Parkway.

The state’s 2017 “Love the Bus” Driver of the Year and finalists will be announced and recognized at the event. The drivers are voted on by students, parents and teachers that they serve. More than 150 school and community leaders from throughout the region are expected to attend the event in order to show their support for the state’s school bus drivers.

Alabama State Department of Education Program Administrator Chad Carpenter will be speaking at the event about the impressive track record of the bus industry as a whole and within the state of Alabama. Students from Pelham Ridge Elementary School will also be in attendance, showing their appreciation by drawing pictures and decorating a school bus.

Guests will be served a barbecue lunch and cake.

“Love the Bus” is celebrated on Valentine’s Day and during the month of February as a way to raise awareness and appreciation for the school bus drivers who safely transport more than 26 million children to and from school each day.

School Bus Facts:

There are approximately 480,000 school buses in the United States.

School bus transportation is the largest and safest transportation system in the country

A child is 13 times safer in a school bus than the average of other ways to get to and from school.

The nation’s school bus system eliminates the need for an estimated 17.3 million cars each morning and 2.3 billion gallons of gas annually.

All school bus drivers must obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and pass written and skills tests to obtain a School Bus Endorsement.

Drivers receive specialized classroom and behind-the-wheel training in driving a school bus, student loading/unloading procedures, student evacuation, student behavior and security management and emergency medical procedures.