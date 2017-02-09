Anniston police trying to ID human remains found behind church

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are attempting to identify human remains found Thursday behind an Anniston church.

According to police chief Shane Denham, an officer was on his regular patrol this morning around the Mars Hill Baptist Church when he saw a group of stray dogs. He went to check on them, and discovered the remains.

Denham tell us the remains are badly decomposed. They tell us they don’t have much to work with to identify the deceased, but they are able to make out a tattoo that says, “forgiven.” The location of the tattoo is unknown.

They also say they have a thumbprint they are running to see if they can find a match. Denham says their first priority is identifying the deceased, then determining cause of death.

If you have any information about the identity of the deceased or what happened to them, please call the Anniston Police Department.

