City councilors walk out on Brighton mayor as city faces financial crisis

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — City councilors walked out of a special called meeting Thursday night with a looming deadline to make a minimum payment to keep its city services running.

The city had to come up with a minimum payment of $53,000 dollars by Friday to avoid city services like waste management and trash collection from being stopped.

However, nothing was accomplished at the meeting that was supposed to start at 5:00 p.m. but they did not have enough members present to make a quorum. By 5:30 p.m., councilor Rhonda Bean walked out annoyed by other’s tardiness to the meeting.

This proved to be problematic as they met to discuss how to come up with those funds to avoid city services from being stopped, including the loss of gas cards for city police vehicles.

25-year-old mayor Brandon Dean was visibly disappointed as he still feels the effects of backlash over his controversial election to the mayoral seat.

With a botched meeting where nothing was accomplished, CBS42 asked about his plan to move forward.

“We’re going to spend some time tonight thinking about that, we’ve already been thinking about that, we weren’t even sure we would be able to get them into a special session,” Mayor Dean said. “We already created some provisions around how we would address those issues, right now I’m still concerned, right now I don’t know, and I don’t have all the answers.”

Mayor Dean also made claims that councilors Rhonda Bean and Lonnie Murry have “consistently been destructive” to moving the city of Brighton forward.

All that aside–with no plan of how to pay for their debt which sits at $86,000 dollars–city services could end effective Monday.