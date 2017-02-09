City of Brighton faces financial crisis

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Brighton is facing a serious financial crisis. The city only has a few more days to pay off thousands of dollars in bills or some city services could be interrupted.

Although it is a dire situation, Mayor Brandon Dean says he is confident the city and council can work together to pay off the debt to continue services.

“We are currently $86,000 in debt to Republic Waste, management that provides trash collection for the city and all our commercial buildings,” said Dean.

If a minimum payment of at least $53,000 is not made by Friday, city services including garbage collection, city utilities and fuel cards for police vehicles will be shut down by Monday.

“My hope is that by Friday we will have a number of those invoices paid and the ones that are not paid or paid in full, we will be able to satisfy them to the extent that services will be able to be continued,” said Dean.

Brighton resident Jerome McMullin says he hopes the city can resolve this problem.

“It is going to be a sad day when our garbage is sitting out there and the garbage trucks are not picking it up,” said McMullin. “I hope that they can come to the city council meeting to help the mayor and other city council people come up with a good game plan to help us get out of this situation. We are in a bad situation out here.”

City council will hold a special called meeting to address the issue on Thursday at 5 p.m.