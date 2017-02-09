Concerned about your heart health? Call the Heartline

(WIAT) — Are you concerned about your heart health? It’s Heart Week here at CBS42, and we want to help your heart be healthy with the Heartline.
What is the Heartline?
Tonight we’ll have cardiologists and health experts on hand to answer your questions.
What number do I call?
All you have to do is pick up the phone and call 205-488-4260.
What hours will the Heartline be open?
The heartline will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Who are the cardiologists and health experts that will be answering my call?
Dr. Mike Honan, Cardiologist; Cardiovascular Associates PC
Dr. Macy Smith, Cardiologist; Cardiovascular Associates PC
Byron Jones, MD, FACC, Cardiologist; Alabama Cardiovascular Group of Grandview Medical Center
Dr. Brad Goodman; Medical West Hospital
Mim Gains, Director; Dietetic Internship at Samford University
Dr. Richard Vest, Cardiologist; St. Vincent’s Birmingham Cardiology Clinic
More Heart Week Coverage
Day 1: Reaction speed key in surviving a heart attack
Day 2: Knowing the signs of a heart attack could save your life
Day 3: Warnings for women