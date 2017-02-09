Customers voice billing concerns at BWWB meeting

Matt Fernandez By Published: Updated:
birmingham-water-works-and-sewer-board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was a packed meeting Thursday as Birmingham Water Works customers were upset and addressed concerns of high bills.

“I said why was my water bill high? I was out of town for two weeks and I didn’t use any water so my bill is generally $63, when I got it was $58,” said one upset customer.

Last week BWW general manager Mac Underwood said part of the billing problem is estimated billing. In certain circumstances, meters cannot be read and customers get an estimated bill. Underwood said those problems would be fixed.

BWWB board member William Muhammad had concerns about the estimated billing.

“Any fool better know better than that, you don’t estimate and double, you estimate the month before that’s not going to cut it. I think the board has a responsibility to find who is responsible on staff for this crisis and do appropriate business, someone’s head has to roll,” said Muhammad.

