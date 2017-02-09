This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 9th

By Published: Updated:
TDIH-BHM Feb. 9th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Bernard Harris takes a historical walk in space, and Satchel Paige becomes the first African-American in the Baseball Hall of Fame. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1995, Bernard Harris became the first African-American to take a “spacewalk”. Harris was a mission specialist who has been to space on two different missions. His second one, STS-63, aboard the space shuttle Discovery, saw Harris make his history spacewalk.

On this day in 1944, the novelist Alice Walker was born in Eatonton, Georgia. Walker is best remembered for writing the National Book Award-winning novel “The Color Purple” in 1982. And speaking of National Book Award winners, Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man” won the National Book Award for Fiction, on this day in 1953. Invisible Man addressed many issues facing African-Americans in the early 20th century.

On this day in 1971, Commissioner of Baseball Bowie Kuhn announced the first member of the newly created Negro wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Leroy “Satchel” Paige. Paige’s amazing near 40-year career saw him pitch in both the Negro Leagues and Major Leagues. He would win world championships in both.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s