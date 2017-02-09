Events around Central Alabama for Feb. 10-12 weekend

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, February 10.

Friday:

Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale

Are you looking for children’s clothing or items? The Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale kicks off Friday at Mountain Brook Community Church. It is for spring and summer season items. Friday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon. Proceeds from the sale will benefit short term mission projects. For more details, click here.

World of Wheels

The O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels will kick off on Friday. It will last throughout the weekend at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. Show hours are Friday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday’s hours are from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mercedes Marathon

The annual Mercedes Marathon will kick off in downtown Birmingham on Friday. Packet pickup will be at Boutwell Auditorium from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Saturday:

Summer Camp Expo

You can learn more about summer camps at the Summer Camp Expo. It will be held at the Galleria Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dance Marathon

The University of Alabama will host a dance marathon on Saturday. It will raise money and awareness for children and families treated at Children’s of Alabama. The marathon begins at 10 a.m. For more details, click here.

The Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cook-off

Organizers call it fun for the entire family. The Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cook-off will be held at Bryant Conference Center. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

80’s Prom-Themed Fundraiser

Evangel Classic Christian Scholl will host an 80’s prom-themed fundraiser on Saturday. The event will help purchase items for the school. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Evangel’s gym. There will be a silent auction, dinner and announcement of a prom queen and king. For ticket information, click here.

Mercedes Marathon

Packet pickup will be at Boutwell Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Sunday:

Mercedes Marathon

The annual Mercedes Marathon begins at Boutwell Auditorium beginning at 7 a.m. For more information, click here.