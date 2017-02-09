Former wrestling champ promotes anti-bullying message

BUHL, Ala. (WIAT) — When you see someone parade into an arena with more than 80,000 spectators to confront a foe in a ring to test their respective might, you may think that person has a past of being a bully. In the case of Marc Mero, the opposite is the case. The former wrestling Rookie of the Year, three-time WCW champ, and Golden Gloves boxer moved with his family to the west side of Buffalo where times were much harder than the lavish lifestyle he would see down the road.

“I was bullied very badly as a kid,” he remembered. “My mother worked two jobs supporting us and she bought a lot of our clothes at garage sales and yard sales. It’d be so embarrassing going to school and kids would make fun of us and call us names. It was really hard.”

The years of bullying built an internal fire that drove him to excel in athletics. “Growing up in a rough neighborhood you really learn how to defend yourself in a sense,” he explained. “Being picked on when I was little really made me fight hard to become and do things in life.”

The latest chapter in Mero’s life is a sharp contrast to the flashy, high-flying, mat-rocking profession he excelled at for years. He now travels around the country speaking to middle and high school students about the negative effects of bullying. At the urging of his wife he started the Champion of Choice program to help prevent bullying and assist students struggling with self-image. His latest stop was at Sipsey Valley High School where he spoke in front of the entire school assembled in the gymnasium.

“It just breaks your heart and you want to get these kids help,” he said. “You want these kids to know, number one, that they’re not alone and how much they do matter.”

Mero believes the roots of bullying spread far and wide. Many bullies are, themselves, picked on and are looking for revenge against someone. He also feels adults in high-profile positions are setting poor examples. “We’re seeing it in the leaders of our country doing it, and so kids see this and they look at it as a cool thing,” he lamented. What he stresses in his message is the unseen; that bullies often do not know how their actions affect their victims, nor do they know what struggles are going on in other people’s lives. “Maybe their parents are going through

“Maybe their parents are going through divorce, or a death in their family, they lost their pet, they have a medical issue, things these kids know nothing about. Those words could be what sets a kid over the edge,” Mero stressed. “Our perception becomes our reality when we hear something enough times, but I really touch kids on a heartfelt level so they understand what their words and their actions can do to another person.”