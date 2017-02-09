Gadsden woman arrested, charged with trafficking in opiates

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman is in jail, facing a drug-related charge for allegedly trafficking opiates.

According to deputy commander Randall Johnson, 42-year-old April Gilliland was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a moving traffic violation on Hutchins Drive. Gadsden police officers responded as backup. They discovered Gilliland had a probation violation warrant out of Etowah County and placed her under arrest.

Officials say that further investigation resulted in the seizure of trafficking weight of oxycodone pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, morphine pills, marijuana and suboxone strips. Officers also reportedly found $2020 in cash with the drugs.

Gilliland was taken to the Etowah County Detention Center where she remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond for the trafficking charge and no bond for the probation violation. She had been on probation with community corrections for trafficking and distributing methamphetamine, officials say.