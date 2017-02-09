Gov. Bentley expected to name Sessions’ Senate seat replacement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President Trump is expected to participate in the swearing-in of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Alabama native faced tough opposition, but the Senate confirmed him Wednesday.

Now, the question is, who will replace him in the Senate?

A host of names have been floating around including current Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, who had already raised more than $300,000 to run for the seat when it’s up for election.

The short list includes, Congressman Robert Aderholt, Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, State Representative Connie Rowe, former state representative Perry Hooper Jr. and ADECA Director Jim Byard.

Whoever is named will serve in the interim until 2018.

CBS42 will update this story once Governor Bentley announces Sessions’ senate seat replacement.