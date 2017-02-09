Hueytown police searching for missing teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to locate a missing teen who may have run away.

According to Hueytown police, 16-year-old Nevaeh Stewart was reported as a runaway juvenile on Feb. 8, 2017. They think she may be trying to get to New Orleans where her boyfriend and family live.

She is 5’5″ and 110 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and black converse sneakers.

If you see her, please call 911 or the Hueytown Police Department at 205.491.3523.

