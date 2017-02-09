Manhunt underway near the Pickens, Greene County line

BENEVOLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A manhunt is underway in the community of Benevola near the Pickens and Greene County line.

Pickens Co. Sheriff David Abston says they are looking for an Aliceville man named Bruce Hughes. Hughes is described as a black male, approximately 245 pounds.

Abston says Hughes wrecked a car in Benevola after allegedly assaulting the Aliceville police chief in court this afternoon. Hughes was reportedly in court for a traffic offense. Police attempted to take him into custody, but he escaped in a vehicle. After crashing the vehicle in the Benevola community, Abston says Hughes fled into the woods.

Multiple agencies began searching on foot for Hughes in both counties. Abston says he isn’t sure whether or not Hughes could be dangerous.

The manhunt is wrapping up right now as they’ve called off the search for the evening. They think Hughes might have been picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Abston says while searching for Hughes, police pursued a vehicle with occupants that were behaving suspiciously. That car crashed in Tuscaloosa County on Romulus Road. Two people were taken into custody after the wreck. It is uncertain at this time if the individuals in that vehicle are tied to Hughes.