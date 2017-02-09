One Class at a Time: Jackson-Olin High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – This week’s One Class at a Time grant was awarded to Reginald Pressley, the Automotive Technology instructor at Jackson-Olin High School. Pressley has an extra $1,000 to spend on his students.

“I’m doing what I love to do,” Pressley said.

This extra money will help teach his students the way some of his mentors taught him at a young age.

“My first oil change, I didn’t do it right. I actually put sixteen quarts of oil in the car. And my teachers allowed me to do that just so I could learn,” said Pressley.

His class is also receiving free admission to student day at The World of Wheels auto show.

“They really take the time to talk with students. That’s what I love about the World of Wheels. I don’t know any other company that actually comes to Birmingham and does that,” Pressley said.

One Class at a Time is sponsored by America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, Pepsi, and World of Wheels. Apply for a One Class at a Time grant by clicking here.