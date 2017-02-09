Photos: Nor’easter blankets Southern New England with snow

A nor’easter bearing down on Southern New England has covered the area in snow and knocked out power for thousands. More than a foot of snow is expected when all is said and done.
February 9 Nor’easter
February 9 Nor’easter x
