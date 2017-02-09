Senator Luther Strange speaks to CBS42 after being sworn in

It’s been a full day for the man filling Jeff Session’s seat on the Senate.

Luther Strange was sworn in around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Shortly afterward, I talked to him via phone and video on his whirlwind day.

Senator Strange told me he’s proud of President Trump’s cabinet nominees.

“Across the board, first class individuals who will really shake up Washington which is really needed,” Strange described. “I did meet with the vice president today. I have not had a chance to sit down with President Trump yet, but I look forward to the opportunity.”

Luther Strange’s role as Alabama’s top cop was often at odds with the Obama administration; now he says he can go on the offense a little bit with Donald Trump in the White House: on issues surrounding Obamacare, the tax system, immigration, “and I’m particularly interested in the appointment of conservative judges across the United States and in Alabama–including the new justice on the Supreme Court.”

I asked Strange about his appointment to this Senate seat. Among the candidates Governor Bentley interviewed, Luther Strange is the only one to publically declare his intention to run for that seat in 2018, raising more than 300,000.

There’s been some scuttle about the appointment of Strange by the governor, and I asked him if that is something they have discussed at all, in how that whole issue with the governor in Alabama and the possibility that he was being investigated by the attorney general’s office when Strange sat in that seat.

“We addressed that at the news conference this morning, as I said then, our office never said we were investigating the governor. I think it is unfair to him and the process itself to keep raising that issue,” Strange said. “But I can assure you and all Alabamians that our office over the past six years as I think the record clearly reflects is totally professional.”

Senator Strange will serve on the agriculture and the senate armed services committee. He comes in with strong ties to his predecessor Jeff Sessions and Senator Richard Shelby.

“Senator Shelby is probably the most powerful influential senator Alabama has ever had and I look forward to learning from him,” Strange said.

With Strange changing jobs, Governor Bentley will have to fill another position: the state’s new attorney general. The governor began interviewing candidates this evening. He’s expected to release the names of the nominees at a later date. Strange’s chief deputy, Alice Martin, will serve as acting attorney general until Bentley names a replacement.