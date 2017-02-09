Spring children’s consignment sale season kicks off in central Alabama

ALABAMA (WIAT) — It’s spring children’s consignment sale season! For the next several weeks, consignment sales across central Alabama will be offering some great items for your kids at deeply discounted prices. You can find deals from books to brand name clothes.

Even more expensive items like nursery decorations or cribs are usually half off. Not only can you save money, but you can make some money too, you just have to make sure your items are priced to sell.

“We do suggest that you keep it to about half retail and even a little bit below if you want your item to be picked over somebody else,” said Stephanie Updike, a consigner. “The most I’ve ever made is about $1,400. That was like the sale of all sales. It was awesome and the lowest is about $150.”

Sweet Repeats Children’s Consignment Sale begins Friday in Mountain Brook.

Date Name Of Consignment Event Location Address Hours Specials Contact Website Friday, February 10, 2017 Sweet Repeats 9am-6am 9am-1pm No Strollers Saturday, February 11, 2017 Sweet Repeats 9am-12pm Many items half prices Friday, February 17, 2017 Market on the Mountain Mountaintop Church 225 Centerview Dr, Vestavia Hills, AL Saturday, February 18, 2017 Market on the mountain Mountaintop Church Mountaintop Church Thursday, February 23, 2017 Whale of a Sale Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, AL 5pm-9pm thewhaleofasale@gmail.com www.thewhaleofasale.com Friday, February 24, 2017 Asbury’s Giggles & Grace Consignment Sale Asbury Methodist Church 6690 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham 8am-6pm Friday, February 24, 2017 Bargains on the Bluff Bluff Park United Methodist 733 Valley St, Birmingham 9pm-6pm bargainsonthebluff@gmail.com asburyonline.org/gigglesandgrace Friday, February 24, 2017 Lil Lambs Consignment Trinity United Methodist 1400 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, AL 9am-3pm www.trinitybirmingham.com/kids/lil-lambs Friday, February 24, 2017 Whale of a Sale Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, AL 9am-2pm 12pm-2pm (Most Items 1/2 Off) www.thewhaleofasale.com Saturday, February 25, 2017 Asbury’s Giggles & Grace Consignment Sale Asbury Methodist Church 6690 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL 8am-1pm (select items 50% off) asburyonline.org/gigglesandgrace Saturday, February 25, 2017 Bargains on the Bluff Bluff Park United Methodist 733 Valley St, Birmingham, AL 9pm-2pm Discount Day bargainsonthebluff@gmail.com Saturday, February 25, 2017 Lil Lambs Consignment Trinity United Methodist 1400 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, AL 9am-Noon (Many Items 1/2 priced) www.trinitybirmingham.com/kids/lil-lambs Friday, March 03, 2017 Renewed Thread Alabaster First United Methodist Church 10903 Hwy 119, Alabaster, AL 35007 8am-6pm renewedthreads.wordpress.com Saturday, March 04, 2017 Renewed Thread Alabaster First United Methodist Church 10903 Hwy 119, Alabaster, AL 35007 8am-Noon Friday, March 03, 2017 New 2 You Cahaba Bend Day School 3721 Highway 52, Helena, AL 35080 9am – 7pm www.cahababend.org/sale Saturday, March 04, 2017 New 2 You Cahaba Bend Day School 3721 Highway 52, Helena, AL 35080 8am – 5pm 8am-1pm (most items 1/2 off) 4pm-5pm $$$DOLLAR DASH$$$ www.cahababend.org/sale Friday, March 10, 2017 Cullman Wee Swap Saturday, March 11, 2017 Cullman Wee Swap