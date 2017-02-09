Spring children’s consignment sale season kicks off in central Alabama

ALABAMA (WIAT) — It’s spring children’s consignment sale season! For the next several weeks, consignment sales across central Alabama will be offering some great items for your kids at deeply discounted prices. You can find deals from books to brand name clothes.
Even more expensive items like nursery decorations or cribs are usually half off. Not only can you save money, but you can make some money too, you just have to make sure your items are priced to sell.
“We do suggest that you keep it to about half retail and even a little bit below if you want your item to be picked over somebody else,” said Stephanie Updike, a consigner. “The most I’ve ever made is about $1,400. That was like the sale of all sales. It was awesome and the lowest is about $150.”
Sweet Repeats Children’s Consignment Sale begins Friday in Mountain Brook.
|Date
|Name Of Consignment Event
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Specials
|Contact
|Website
|Friday, February 10, 2017
|Sweet Repeats
|9am-6am
|9am-1pm No Strollers
|Saturday, February 11, 2017
|Sweet Repeats
|9am-12pm
|Many items half prices
|Friday, February 17, 2017
|Market on the Mountain
|Mountaintop Church
|225 Centerview Dr, Vestavia Hills, AL
|Saturday, February 18, 2017
|Market on the mountain
|Mountaintop Church
|Mountaintop Church
|Thursday, February 23, 2017
|Whale of a Sale
|Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church
|2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, AL
|5pm-9pm
|thewhaleofasale@gmail.com
|www.thewhaleofasale.com
|Friday, February 24, 2017
|Asbury’s Giggles & Grace Consignment Sale
|Asbury Methodist Church
|6690 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham
|8am-6pm
|Friday, February 24, 2017
|Bargains on the Bluff
|Bluff Park United Methodist
|733 Valley St, Birmingham
|9pm-6pm
|bargainsonthebluff@gmail.com
|asburyonline.org/gigglesandgrace
|Friday, February 24, 2017
|Lil Lambs Consignment
|Trinity United Methodist
|1400 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, AL
|9am-3pm
|www.trinitybirmingham.com/kids/lil-lambs
|Friday, February 24, 2017
|Whale of a Sale
|Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church
|2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, AL
|9am-2pm
|12pm-2pm (Most Items 1/2 Off)
|www.thewhaleofasale.com
|Saturday, February 25, 2017
|Asbury’s Giggles & Grace Consignment Sale
|Asbury Methodist Church
|6690 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
|8am-1pm
|(select items 50% off)
|asburyonline.org/gigglesandgrace
|Saturday, February 25, 2017
|Bargains on the Bluff
|Bluff Park United Methodist
|733 Valley St, Birmingham, AL
|9pm-2pm
|Discount Day
|bargainsonthebluff@gmail.com
|Saturday, February 25, 2017
|Lil Lambs Consignment
|Trinity United Methodist
|1400 Oxmoor Rd., Homewood, AL
|9am-Noon
|(Many Items 1/2 priced)
|www.trinitybirmingham.com/kids/lil-lambs
|Friday, March 03, 2017
|Renewed Thread
|Alabaster First United Methodist Church
|10903 Hwy 119, Alabaster, AL 35007
|8am-6pm
|renewedthreads.wordpress.com
|Saturday, March 04, 2017
|Renewed Thread
|Alabaster First United Methodist Church
|10903 Hwy 119, Alabaster, AL 35007
|8am-Noon
|Friday, March 03, 2017
|New 2 You
|Cahaba Bend Day School
|3721 Highway 52, Helena, AL 35080
|9am – 7pm
|www.cahababend.org/sale
|Saturday, March 04, 2017
|New 2 You
|Cahaba Bend Day School
|3721 Highway 52, Helena, AL 35080
|8am – 5pm
|8am-1pm (most items 1/2 off) 4pm-5pm $$$DOLLAR DASH$$$
|www.cahababend.org/sale
|Friday, March 10, 2017
|Cullman Wee Swap
|Saturday, March 11, 2017
|Cullman Wee Swap