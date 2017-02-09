‘UA without borders’ group protests Trump travel ban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of University of Alabama students and faculty members were protesting against President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon on campus in Tuscaloosa.

The protest took place at Denny Chimes in the Quad. About 70 people participated in the protest. The group, calling themselves “UA Without Borders,” carried signs and used a loud speaker to protest.

UA political science professor Fran Oneal says she is hoping the group’s voice will be heard in Washington.

“So we are here to voice support for refugees entering our country but also for legal immigrants who have all the proper documentation and the status to be here. We are a very diverse university community and we only thrive and prosper and do our job when we have all members of the community with us,” Oneal said.

A U.S. Appeals Court has refused to re-instate President Donald Trumps travel ban against people from seven Muslim nations to the U.S. That clears the way for the argument to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.