3 suspects charged with capital murder in Bessemer shooting of teen

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects have been arrested in the fatal Wednesday afternoon shooting of 19-year-old D’Andre Derrico Briggs.

Briggs was found shot in the chest in an alley in the 800 block of 4th Ave N around 4 p.m. He died at the scene. Investigators say they discovered a second person had been with Briggs when he was shot, and that person was uninjured.

Detectives arrived at the scene and determined a dark vehicle occupied by three black males was responsible for the shooting. Multiple shell casings and other evidence were recovered there.

On Friday, Bessemer police announced the arrest and charges of three suspects from Bessemer: Rakeen Ahmir Rembert, 24, his younger brother K’hari Nasyr Rembert, 17, and Danterrious Young Hill, 18. All three are charged with capital murder and attempted murder. K’hari Rembert is charged as an adult. They are all being held on no bond on the capital murder charges, and $60,000 bond on the attempted murder charges.

Police say the motive for the shooting us still unclear, and detectives are actively investigating whether or not more people were involved.

If there is anyone with additional information pertaining to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.