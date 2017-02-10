3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah HS student walking home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police Friday announced the third arrest in the homicide of Juzahris Webb.

Police say they obtained charges Friday against 17-year-old Dequerius Tyrell Fair 17, of Birmingham in the death of Webb. Fair is charged with capital murder.

Police believe Fair was an occupant inside the vehicle that allegedly drove by and shot Webb.

In addition to Fair, 18-year-old Monsure Davis is also charged with capital murder. A third teen, 18-year-old Sha Quon Edwards, is charged with theft of property in the 1st.

Fair was arrested by the N.E.T Team and taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he is currently being held on a 250K bond.