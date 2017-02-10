Alabama music producer discusses the Grammy’s

ATHENS, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday, we begin the CBS42’s four days of covering the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. We begin our coverage by stopping by the Alabama recording studios of one of the hottest producers in the nation. He’s the Grammy nominated hit-maker producer, engineer and multi-instrumentalist, Kelvin Wooten.

Engineering music in his Athens, Alabama studios is where Kelvin Wooten is most at home. Inside WoodaWorx Productions is where Wooten works his magic. After getting his first break with Raphael Saadiq, Wooten worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as

Earth Wind and Fire, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan and the Bee Gees, but it was working with R&B sensation Anthony Hamilton in 2011 that Wooten scored his Grammy nomination.

“We did Back to Love album,” said Wooten. “This was probably my third or fourth studio record with him. From the first time I saw him and we worked together it was just chemistry because he’s a southerner, too, from North Carolina.”

For Wooten, it’s not about the accolades or the sales. He simply escapes into his music, but make no mistake about it, the Grammy nod means a lot to him.

“So I’m sitting there, my hands are sweating, got my hands on my thighs, so I’m waiting to hear it and we didn’t get it, you know we didn’t get it, but oh man just to be in that number,” said Wooten.

Wooten fell in love with music in the marching band at Alabama A&M. He began playing music in church at age 12. Now, at 41-years-old, Wooten has mastered a number of instruments. When he’s not mixing or mastering a chart topping song for someone else, Wooten enjoys a jazzy set with his best friend, Birmingham guitarist Eric Essix.

Wooten has put in the work for so many others, but now he is ready to turn out some hits of his own in the studio.

“A lot of people requested me to do an instrumental project, but it’s a vocal project,” said Wooten. “I’m actually singing on this project, yeah. It will be an EP of about three or four songs and very social conscious. You know we’ve got some things going on in the world. You and I talked early about Marvin Gaye and his push to want to do music to make people more socially aware.”

In addition to his Grammy nomination, Wooten also co-wrote and produced the song “Freedom” in Quentin Tarantino’s Academy Award-winning movie, Django Unchained.

Look for more of our coverage of the Grammy’s over the weekend and ending on Monday morning with reaction to this year’s winners.