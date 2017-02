BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Acting Attorney General Alice Martin announced that the Alabama court of criminal appeals upholds the capital murder conviction of a Bibb County man.

26-year-old Nicholas Robert Dunlap was convicted in October 2015 for the murder of Jason Hutchinson. He was also convicted of shooting a firearm in the direction of another person.

Evidence presented at trial said that Dunlap shot into Hutchinson’s car, killing him.