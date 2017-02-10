This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 10th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Civil Rights Act of 1964 passes through the House of Representatives, and Andrew Brimmer becomes the first African-American to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed the U.S. House of Representatives. A few months later, on July 2nd, 1964, President Lyndon Johnson would officially sign it into law.

On this day in 1966, Andrew Brimmer was appointed to the Federal Reserve Board. He was the first African-America governor of the Federal Reserve System.

For birthdays:

On this day in 1907, Grace Towns Hamilton was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Hamilton would go on to become the African-American member of the Georgia state legislature.

On this day in 1927, Leontyne Price was born in Laurel, Mississippi. Price became an internationally acclaimed opera singer, who was one of the first African-Americans to become a leading artist at the Metropolitan Opera.

On this day in 1937, singer Roberta Flack was born in Asheville, North Carolina. Flack would go on to record #1 songs such as “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Where Is the Love”. Her song”The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” won the 1973 Grammy Record of the Year. The following year, her song, “Killing Me Softly with His Song”, won Record of the Year. Flack is one of only two artist to win that award in consecutive years.