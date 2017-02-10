Deputies search for missing 63-year-old Talladega County man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Sheriff Deputies are looking for a missing 63-year-old man. Gerald Johns was last seen Friday evening on Crews Lane in Childersburg.

Johns was driving a teal 1969 Chevy pickup truck. He told his family he was traveling to Mississippi, but no one has heard from him since.

Deputies say Johns has a medical condition that requires daily medication, but does not have his medication with him.

If you see him or his car, call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 362-2748.