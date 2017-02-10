Family mourns the loss of Anniston man found dead behind church

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say remains found Thursday morning near the Old Mars Hill Baptist Church off Parkwood Drive have been identified as 47-year-old Dean Hazel. Family members are mourning the loss of Hazel.

Family members are mourning the loss of Hazel, and are very upset.

“I am going to remember how he was and how good of a person he was,” said his sister Sylinda Champions.

Police say this is a death investigation that they are treating as a homicide.

“Maybe we find out what happened we can move on. That’s the worst part about it not knowing what’s going on right now once we get to story line I think we will have closure,” said his stepson Bobby McCurry.

Family members tell CBS 42 News he was with his wife for 30 years.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed.