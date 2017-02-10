Gardendale parents unhappy with school threat investigation

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Parents in Gardendale are looking for answers Friday morning after some feel a potential threat was not taken as seriously as it should.

Howell Leftwich, parent of a Bragg Middle Schooler, says his daughter came home last Thursday concerned. She, along with other students who echoed these concern, says a boy in her class threatened to rape her and a few other students, kill everyone in the school minus a few people and was pledging his allegiance to ISIS.

Police were called and the case was then handed over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Board of Education. The Sheriff’s Office tells CBS42 that the District Attorney would not go with a terroristic threat charge and only would sign off on harassment. It will be handled in family court.

The father is furious, though. He says even through all of this, the student was allowed back to class after being only temporarily suspended.

He posted a plea on Facebook for help. Only then, he says, was the child removed from school indefinitely and the FBI was alerted.

“I mean, he threatened to rape my daughter,” said Leftwich. “That itself is enough to cause concern, but I want to find out is this a credible threat, is he a danger to my daughter and other students and even the staff there. If he needs some help, get him some help, but the primary thing is we need to make sure all the students are safe. So, if that means removing him from the school on a permanent basis, then that needs to happen, but it needs to be thoroughly investigated and not a half investigation like the school resource officer did.”

The mayor of Gardendale was overwhelmed with more than 400 tags on Facebook from concerned people in the city. School matters are up to the school board, not the mayor, but he says he felt like he had to do something. Mayor Stan Hogeland said he’s been in contact with the Jefferson County Board of Education and wants people to know that the city police department is ready to respond no matter who has jurisdiction.

“I know that everyone’s number one goal is to keep these kids safe and not have a catastrophic event in one of our schools and I am confident through the administration of Bragg and the principal is a good man and I’ve got a lot of confidence with him, as well as my relationships with the board,” said Mayor Hogeland. “I know what our police department will do.”

CBS42 has tried to get answers from the Jefferson County Board of Education over the past two days to explain why the student was allowed to periodically return to class. As of right now, CBS42 has not gotten those answers, but we will update as soon as we hear back.