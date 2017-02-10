Gov. Bentley appoints Steven Marshall as new Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley Friday afternoon announced the state’s new attorney general.

Steven Marshall, former Marshall County District Attorney, will serve as the Alabama attorney general in place of Luther Strange, who Bentley appointed to fill U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions U.S. Senate seat.

“Steve is a well-respected District Attorney with impeccable credentials and strong conservative values,” Governor Bentley said. “I know he will be a great Attorney General who will uphold the laws of this state and serve the people of Alabama with fairness. Steve has been instrumental in key legislation to protect Alabamians when it comes to opioid abuse, and I know he will continue to uphold the law as he serves as the state’s top law enforcement official.”

The governor’s office sent out a press release detailing Marshall’s experience:

Prior to his appointment, Marshall served as the District Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Marshall County, since 2001. Previously, Marshall formed the law firm McLaughlin & Marshall. He also served as a district representative for Alabama and Georgia to the American Bar Association and was a member of the Alabama Young Lawyers Executive Committee. While practicing in Marshall County, he served as a legal analyst for the Alabama House of Representatives for several legislative sessions. During that time he was the prosecutor for the Arab and Albertville municipal courts and served as municipal attorney for Arab.

“It is a great honor to be named Attorney General, and I am thankful to Governor Bentley for the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama,” Marshall said in the press release. “The time spent working alongside law enforcement for the last 20 years has been a remarkable privilege. As Attorney General, we will continue to support their efforts to keep Alabamians safe and free from violent crime.”