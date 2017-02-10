Hoover PD search for man charged with domestic violence

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Officer Brian Hale, the Hoover Police Department is searching for Dondi Parnell Wilson Johnson, who is charged with domestic violence in the third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency.

Johnson was born in October 1988. He is 6’2″, 175 pounds, has black dreadlocks and brown eyes. His previous addresses are the 3500 block of Lorna Road, the 2500 block of Foothills Drive, the 3600 block of Mountainhead Lane and the 600 block of Idlewild Circle.

If you have any information on Dondi Parnell Wilson Johnson, call the Hoover Police Department at 205-444-7608. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.