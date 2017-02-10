Jefferson County students show off moves in Magic City Dance Off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Jefferson County students showed off their dance moves Thursday for the Magic City Dance Off. The dance competition was hosted by Pinson Valley High School.

Students with disabilities dressed up in costumes and put on their dancing shoes. The kids got to perform with their peers in front of a group of judges.

“The amazing thing to me of course it’s always good for self-confidence, communication, and social skills but something that has just truly astounded me–which some of our students, I’ve known since they were very young–they have responded to these dance routines in a way I haven’t seen them respond to–athletics, academic work or anything,” Adapted physical education specialist Wanda Westbrook said.

The top three winners received cash prizes for the best routine.